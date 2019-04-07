|
Robert Dean Fraser
Camarillo, CA
July 14, 1945 to March 5, 2019
Bob Fraser, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019.
Bob was born in Glendale, California on July 14, 1945 to Aubrey and Helen Fraser. He grew up in Glendale with his brother and best friend Bruce Fraser. Bob attended Herbert Hoover High School, graduating in 1963.
Education was important to him personally and professionally. He graduated from California Polytechnic University, Pomona in 1967. He was a Vietnam veteran and later used his G.I. Bill to pursue a masters of vocational education degree from California State University, Long Beach. He also held a doctorate degree in education from the University of LaVerne.
Bob moved to Camarillo with his wife Ruth in 1970 and raised two daughters in a home he built in the Camarillo Heights neighborhood. Bob was a teacher and administrator in several Ventura County school districts, as well as in Burbank. After he retired, he taught at California Lutheran University and National University.
He enjoyed time with his family, listening to classical music, working in the yard, eating ice cream, reading and writing, and travel, especially by train. Anyone who knew Bob cherished him for his graciousness, intelligence, and wonderful sense of humor. Also important to him was Camarillo's Trinity Presbyterian Church where he was an active, long-time member.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years; daughter Allison Cashman and her husband Kevin; daughter Cecily O'Connor and her husband Jim; as well as grandchildren Bari and Danielle Cashman and Colin and Dana O'Connor. He also is survived by his brother Bruce, sister-in-law Sharon Fraser, nephew Rob Fraser and niece Melissa Fraser.
Donations may be made in Bob's name to Trinity Presbyterian Church's music program or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 7, 2019