Robert Delgado
Oxnard, CA
Roberto "Bobby" Delgado is now resting in peace with the Lord. He was born in El Paso, Texas on January 11, 1963 and made his transition at 3:54am on Friday April 5, 2019. He was 56 years old.
Bobby has been a devoted Oxnard resident since 1965 and business owner of Delgado's Automotive since March 6, 1997.
Bobby loved camping, spending quality time with his family (especially his grandsons) and was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers and Dallas Cowboys fan. Above all, his priority was his family and he dedicated most of his life providing for them and letting them know how much he loved them. His work motto was, "Honesty and Integrity". He focused on the simple things in life and he will always be remembered for his big heart and kind spirit.
He is preceded in death and welcomed home into the arms of his mother Juana Delgado, his father Refugio Delgado Jr., brothers Ricardo and Gerardo Delgado and many other beloved family members as well as canine companions Bandit and Buster.
Bobby's life and legacy will be honored in life by his wife, Tonja Delgado; in-laws Judy and Jim Binder; his stepchildren Anthony (Tammy Madueno), Crystal and Danielle Lopez; his grandchildren Alexander, Anthony III and Andrew Lopez; his brothers Refugio Delgado III and Ruben Delgado Sr.; sisters Guadalupe Owen, Maria Luisa Ramirez, Cruz Sadowski, Angelina King, Jesus Adelaida Delgado, Virginia Yrlas, Josefina Delgado, Anita Shaifer, Juanita Yvonne Lopez; 19 nieces and nephews and 11 great nieces and nephews. His living canine companions Boomer and Brosja will miss his presence tremendously.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 9:00am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church located at 2511 South C Street in Oxnard, California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 9, 2019