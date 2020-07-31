Robert Dietrich Hellmers



Robert D. Hellmers, 82, returned to his heavenly home on July 24, 2020 after a short battle with multiple myeloma. We were blessed to be by his bedside at home, under hospice care with his wife of 61 years, Nell Hellmers, daughter Sandy McKee, son Todd Hellmers and wife Sheenah. Steve Mckee and grandchildren Bridget & Ben, Carley & Harold, Peter and Jackie, along with greatgrandchildren, Wendelle, Harlow, Myla, and Emil offer their love from afar. He is preceded in death by his son Russell Hellmers.



Robert and Nell have been residents of the Conejo Valley for over 50 years. They built their present home along Lynn Road in Newbury Park, before Lynn Road was even paved. Bob took great pride in the avocado and orange orchards he planted. He loved to bring his friends bags of avocados.



Bob was mechanical packaging engineer for Burroughs and Unisys, starting with large reel tape servers and ending his career with a United Postal Service self-serve kiosk. He made time for several hobbies. Many years were spent restoring old cars, a Thunderbird, Cord, Mustang, and a Ford Fairlane. He even built and design his first car at age 18. We were blessed to have had a creative dad, the handmade wood toys all the kids and grandkids received at Christmas will be treasured for years to come. His artwork will continue to embrace our homes and his exceptional work ethic is already engrained in our souls. Bob "dad" will be dearly missed.



"Dreams don't work unless you do."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store