Robert Douglas Robinson
Simi Valley, CA
1944-2019
Beloved Husband, father, and teacher. He passed away at home after a nearly 5 year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
He leaves behind wife Linda; sons Ian (wife Erica, children Scarlett and Kylie) Son Matt (wife Amy, children Sammy and Oliver) brothers Philip and Peter.
Doug spent over 35 years as a science teacher at Royal High School. With his love of nature he sponsored Yosemite Club, where he inspired so many to appreciate and care for the earth.
He enjoyed annual backpacking trips, sailing, and camping. In later years he and wife Linda were able to travel widely.
Many thanks to all the friends and family who surrounded him in love.
Celebration of Life March 23, 2:00 at Journey Presbyterian Church, Folsom.
Ashes will be scattered at sea.
Sail on dear one, until we meet again.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019