Robert Duarte



Simi Valley - Robert Duarte passed away July 31, 2020 in Simi Valley with his family by his side. He was born in Burbank, CA on February 3, 1951, the only child of loving parents, Robert and Georgia Duarte. The family moved to Simi Valley in 1961. Like his father, Robert joined the Cement Masons Union and worked in the construction industry until retirement. No family gathering was complete without "Bobby", and he was happiest when cooking and surrounded by us all. Being a grandpa was his greatest joy in life. He was always willing to help friends in need and was quick to offer kind words of encouragement. His generous heart and fun-loving laugh will be missed by so many whom he considered his extended family. Robert is survived by his wife Eileen, daughters Erin, Kathryn and Dana, son-in-law Shane and grandson Trevor.









