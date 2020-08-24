Robert E. Elfrink



May 30, 1929 - July 8, 2020



Robert E. Elfrink (Bob) was born in Cherokee, Iowa on May 30th, 1929. He passed away at home on July 8th, 2020 after a lengthy illness.



Robert was raised in Cherokee, Iowa. After high school, he went to college to become a teacher. Upon finishing college, he enlisted in the Marines and served during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Marines, he returned to Iowa and taught math at Blencoe Iowa High School for 2 years. During that time, he met and married Kay Reed who was also born and raised in Cherokee, Iowa. Bob and Kay were married on August 31, 1956. As soon as they were married, they moved to California and began a wonderful life together. Bob taught math in Barstow, California the first year after the happy couple were married. After that first year, they moved to Ventura when Bob got a job with the OUHSD. He taught math at Oxnard High School his first 2 years with the District, and then transferred to Hueneme High School just after it was built. His career with the OUHSD lasted from 1957 to 1992.



Bob and Kay had a wonderful life together in Oxnard. A big thank you goes out to all of Bob's former students and his teacher friends from throughout the years, as they all greatly contributed to his career and happiness.



He is survived by his wife Kay, his son Ned Elfrink and his wife Midori, daughter Leslie Myers and her husband Mark, granddaughter Nicole Pinkard, granddaughter Elizabeth Crow and her husband Kaden and great grandchildren Emmy and Ezra Crow. Bob is also survived by his sister Betty Hansen, niece Linda Lopez and nephews Larry and Lonnie Hansen.



Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend and teacher. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.



No service was held due to the pandemic.









