Robert E. Hiller
Ventura, CA
Robert E. "Bob" Hiller was born September 25, 1925 in Johnston City, Illinois and grew up in Frederick, Colorado. He served in the U.S. Infantry, receiving a Purple Heart in Europe during World War II. On August 29, 1949, Bob Hiller and Ona Chenoweth were married. The following year, Bob graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in electrical engineering.
In 1951, Bob began working with Schlumberger Well Services, a job that allowed the growing family to live in six western states. Bob and Ona's four children, Don, Janet, Sandi, and Ray were born between 1953 and 1958. In 1969, the family moved to Ventura, California. They were active at Bible Fellowship Church and Bob saw all four of his children graduate from Buena High School. Very soon after moving to Ventura, Bob learned to sail. Over the years, he and Ona sailed to several California ports as well as six of the eight Channel Islands.
Schlumberger moved Bob and Ona to Midland, Texas in 1977. Midland had no ocean, so Bob looked at the endless expanse of Texas sky and learned to fly his own small airplane. Bob and Ona returned to Ventura and Bible Fellowship Church in 1981. After retirement, they taught computer classes for Life Design for Women and Bob helped set up computer and telephone networks at Bible Fellowship Church. They moved to Camarillo in 2000 and were active at Camarillo Evangelical Free Church, now Chapel City Church. Bob and Ona made four trips to Europe, where they assisted in ministries of OCSC (now Cadence International).
Bob's health began to deteriorate in 2011, and two years ago, he and Ona moved to Arlington, Washington. In the early hours of March 26, 2019, Bob was ushered into eternity and restored health. For this we rejoice, even as we mourn our loss.
Bob was a godly, modest man who loved his family. Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly seventy years, his four children and their spouses, fourteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. We are all grateful for the example of faith that he has left behind for the generations that follow.
Donations in Bob's name may be sent to Cadence International (Cadence.org), PO Box 1268, Englewood, CO 80150.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 7, 2019