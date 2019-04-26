Resources
Robert Earl Hindman

Ventura, CA

Robert Earl Hindman, 88, passed away at home April 15, 2019. He was born in Denver, Colorado on September 2, 1930. He served in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman during the Korean War. After the Navy, he became a deputy sheriff with the Ventura County (California) Sheriff's Office. He retired as a Lieutenant in 1977 and then went on to work part-time with the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in their Investigation Unit. In 1989, Robert and his wife moved to Mohave Valley, Arizona. He enjoyed his family, camping, and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Richard (Deborah) Hindman; daughters, Diane (Harold) Hanley and Raven Blakely; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He had such a positive outlook and great sense of humor and will be deeply missed.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 26, 2019
