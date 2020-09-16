1/1
Robert Edward "Tiger" Laubacher
1953 - 2020
Robert Edward "Tiger" Laubacher

Robert Edward "Tiger" Laubacher passed away February 11, 2020 in Sun Valley, CA. A fourth-generation resident of Ventura County, he was born September 30, 1953 to Francis J. "Mike" and Marjorie Laubacher. He graduated in 1971 from Santa Clara High School. He then followed his late brother, Michael, to St. Mary's College in Moraga, graduating with his business degree in 1975.

Tiger spent many years in the Bay Area working for Amerisource Bergen and eventually transferred to Sacramento to lead the company's Western hospital division.

An accomplished guitarist, he passed that love of music on to his greatest sources of joy, his boys, Gregg of Fair Oaks, CA, and Alex, of Brno, Czech Republic. He will always be remembered for his great wit and sense of humor, his amazing memory for details and family history, his love for his family and friends and the Ventura County shoreline.

Due to Covid, a graveside service had to be postponed but is now scheduled at 11:00AM on October 2, 2020 at Sunset View Cemetery and Mortuary in El Cerrito, CA.

In addition to his sons, he is survived by his sisters, Jeannie (Tom) Bowman and Nancy (Mike) Shughrou, brothers John (Julie), Roger (Karen) and Brian (Paige), sister-in-law, Doris, 19 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be made to the Ventura County Rescue Mission.




Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset View Cemetery and Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 17, 2020
The McCathy’s will always remember Tiger. Many fond memories of him.
God Bless!
Frank Mcarthy
Friend
