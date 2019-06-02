|
Robert Eugene Mitchell
Ventura - Robert Eugene Mitchell, born February 21, 1930 in Urbana, Illinois, left us suddenly on April 13, 2019. He leaves his wife of 68 years, Judith Denny Mitchell, and two children, Robert Thomas and his wife Renee, Judith Anne Mitchell, and beloved granddaughter, Rebecca Williams and her husband Seth, two great grandchildren, Hunter and Paisley Williams, Also a sister, Betty Winters, of LeRoy Illinois and a brother John Edward Mitchell, of Peoria, Az,. He lived a quiet, full life doing what he always wanted, teaching. He served in the U.S. Army for two years in Japan during the Korean War, earned BA from Redlands University and Masters in Zoology from Univ of Michigan, having spent 7 summers at the Biological Station at Pellston, Michigan. He taught at Colton High School, Riverside High School, Fullerton College, part time at Pepperdine University and California Lutheran University, the last 19 years at Oxnard High School, all in California. He lived in Camarillo, for 35 years and the last 8 years at Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning,. California. He lived a very private life, but was very close to his wife, children and granddaughter. and was so very much loved by all of them and he will be sorely missed.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019