Robert Eugene Piche

It is with heavy hearts we announce that on September 29th, 2020, Robert Eugene Piche took his last ride and was called into the good Lords hands at the age of 74. He was born on July 18th, 1948 to Grace and Joseph Piche near the Historical Site located in Manitoba, Canada where the White Horse Monument is located.

Robert was raised in Canada but in his younger years he ventured out and moved to California in the 1980's. He was followed by his younger brother Victor and they both continued their careers as heavy equipment operators in the International Union of Operating Engineers. He eventually retired from the Operating Engineers, Local 12.

Robert had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, which he named Red Ruby, and was even photographed with her in the 1988 In The Wind, EasyRider magazine. He liked to take drives and enjoyed the wind in his hair. Whether it was a quick trip to the Chumash Casino or a long drive up north, Robert was a thrill seeker. He always had a good story to tell and could make you laugh. Robert was an avid outdoors man as he acquired many skills being a Native Indian. You could find Robert living off the land as he was an expert in gardening, fishing, and hunting. Robert lived his life to the fullest and always stood up for what he believed.

Above all, Robert loved his family and friends the most. Robert had a special place in his heart for his 3 nieces, Janyne Brown, Jocelyn Piche, and Jacquelyne Piche (children of Victor). He then was blessed with his Little Indian boy, Felipe Martinez, who was his pride and joy, and Emily Martinez, who Robert adored (both children of Jacquelyne).

Robert is survived by sisters Olive (Edd), Marilyn (Reme), Leona, Henrietta (Art), June (Jack), brother Victor (Pam), Ronald, nieces and nephews, and cousins. Robert was preceded in death by his mother Grace, father Joseph, sister Yvette, brothers Norbert and Gil.

Uncle Bob, go rest high on that mountain now, the great spirit has called you home!

No formal Funeral Service will be held as Robert did not want one. A private family gathering has already taken place.




Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
