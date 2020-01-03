|
|
Robert Eugene Troutt
Oxnard - Robert E Troutt, 80, a long-time resident of Oxnard died peacefully at home on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 in the early morning hours. Born and raised to the late Roy & Ruth Troutt in Zanesville, Ohio where he married his first wife, Mary Thompson in 1956 then moved to CA in 1959. he worked as an extruder operator and machinist at Work Bioquest West, Everest & Jennings, and Tubed Products. He married his second wife in 1983. Bob loved motorcycles & Fishing with his best friend George Penrod.
He is survived by his wife Betty, sisters Marlene, Rose, and Shirley of Ohio, his children Dan Troutt, Cathy Mitchell ( Larry) and Jimmy Troutt (Jenny) and stepdaughter Felicia Henry (Bruce) along with 8 grandchildren, Rosemary, Stevie, Tanisha, Kodi, Justin, Amanda, Jacob, & Joseph, and 3 great-grandsons, many Nieces & Nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, David, his sister Carol, his oldest son, Robert Jr. and Great-grandson, Armando. We would like to thank our neighbors who have supported and befriended us for so many years. All the Luhrs family, the Penrod's, Morris Knox, and Yoland & Richard Reynosa. Services will be held on January 10th, 2020 at the 11;00 am at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. in Oxnard
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020