Robert F. Di Conti
Ventura - Robert F. Di Conti, born March 4th, 1940 in Chicago Illinois passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:55 AM.
He is survived by his companion Suzy Salerno, Alicia Di Conti, mother to their five children, Jenine, Jennifer, Allyson, Stephan and Matthew. Grandfather of Madison, Kyle, Jessica, Joel, Kylie, Jordan, Chandlar, Brenn, Lindsey, and Austin. He will be remembered by brothers Andy and Greg, and sisters Lois, and the late Irene and Jeanne. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Robert will be remembered by family and friends as a teacher of arts and theology. As a Vowed Lay Marianist, Chatichist and art teacher he taught at Royal High School and St Rose of Lima in Simi Valley and Chaminade College Preparatory School in West Hills, CA.
Robert was a man who loved to run through the hills of Simi Valley! He was down to earth with a wonderful sense of humor, a published author of "The Gift A Personal Paschal Journey With Christ Through Photography and Sculpture", a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Most of all, Robert Di Conti was a man of faith who loved the Lord with all his heart!
Published in Ventura County Star on June 8, 2019