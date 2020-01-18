|
|
Robert Felix Fortin, M.D. won his battle with Parkinson's and entered the loving arms of his savior and Lord Jesus on January 16, 2020. "Papa Bob" was a great brother, husband, father, friend, mentor, teacher, coach and devout man of God. He was a true renaissance man: raised in a tough situation, he didn't let it define him; though he struggled in school with disciplinary issues, he was highly intelligent becoming a brilliant and well-respected doctor; proud yet humble, he often deferred praise by saying he was just a football coach; highly engaging with people of any background, he most preferred individual interaction at a core level with those facing hardship or in difficult circumstances; he believed in the power of science but relied upon the Grace of God and the Power of Jesus Christ in his life and actions; he was hardline and no nonsense but deeply compassionate with everyone. His three greatest passions lay in family, football and spreading the gospel one person at a time. A graduate of Canoga Park High School, he went on to serve his country in the US Air Force (military police) and play football with the forces based in Europe. Upon his return to the states, he attended San Bernardino City College where he played football while serving in the California Army National Guard (tank commander). He graduated 2nd in his class from the California College of Medicine (now UC Irvine), where he was President of Delta Kappa Phi and surfed with classmate and singer Jan Berry (Jan & Dean) while serving in the US Naval Reserve (physician). After an internship at Ohio State University, he began his residency at Harbor General Hospital (a UCLA affiliate program) in Torrance, CA finishing up in 1971 as Chief Resident. During his final year of residency, he was part of the Emmy Winning crew of the Marcus Welby, MD tv show where he served as their Medical Advisor. He began his medical practice in Santa Paula, CA before moving to Ventura, CA in 1974. During his 20-year tenure in Ventura County, he was an integral part of the Cardiology and Pulmonary Medicine departments at Santa Paula, Ventura County Memorial, Ventura Community and Ojai hospitals. Through his association with UCLA, he taught medical and pulmonary medicine courses at various places including Ventura Junior College winning a Golden Apple award for best teacher. During this time, he was a prominent member of Missionary Church, owned property in the Avenue that assisted with the housing, care and spiritual welfare of locals in need and served in the leadership of multiple community-based and political organizations. In the 1990s, he moved his practice to Foley, AL eventually ending his career assisting Dr. James Dugal at Stat Medical Care in Johns Creek, GA. In what he would call his true calling, he coached and molded the character of hundreds of young men through youth and high school football programs in Gardena, CA, Ventura, CA and Johns Creek, Ga. He expressed his love for his wife Jeannie, his family and others daily whether at daily workouts at his son's gym, The Forum Athletic Club, through countless bible studies at home, church and the Gwinnett County, GA prison or one-on-one deep conversations with his grandchildren. First and foremost, he was an imperfect man redeemed by the blood of Jesus. A man who wished only that every person, athlete and patient he met would know and live the Peace that comes with a personal relationship with Jesus. Loved and adored by Jeannie Fortin his wife of 56 years, sisters Diane Schumacher (Bob), Daun Reusche, and Denecia Hamill (Don), sons Lance (Kim), Roman (Kathleen), Troy (Debi) and daughter Robyn Bartkowski (Phil), 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 9 nephews and nieces. While his presence will be deeply missed, his legacy will forever endure. He wore many caps in this life. Now he has exchanged them for a crown. A memorial will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 in the Perimeter Chapel at Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020