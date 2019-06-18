|
Robert Francis Puccio
- - On Monday, June 10, 2019 Robert Francis Puccio, husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away peacefully at the age of 81 years.
Robert was born on September 17, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Frank and Lucy Puccio. After attending private Catholic schools through high school, Robert went on to attend the University of Minnesota where he received a Bachelor's degree in Marketing with a minor in Psychology. At the University of Minnesota Robert excelled both academically and socially. He joined the ROTC program which led him to enlist in the Army, and he was also president of the Newman Club, which is where he met his beloved wife Sharon Boland. Robert and Sharon married in 1961 and enjoyed 45 years of marriage. They had three children, Robert Jr., Elizabeth Puccio Nakamura, and Thomas Puccio.
After college, Robert began a 35-year career in the food service industry where he was sought after by high profile companies due to his vast experience. His background in marketing and advertising allowed him to become a versatile CEO, COO, Chief Franchise Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Senior VP-Operations for many well-known companies including Kentucky Fried Chicken, Orange Julius, Swensen's Ice Cream, Ponderosa Steakhouses, and Dole. After his retirement in Westlake Village, California, Robert became an active member of St. Jude's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Bella Vita Italian American Social Club. He continued golfing, a passion he developed when he was 15 years old.
Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife Sharon Puccio, his sister Donna Puccio, his brother Michael Puccio, and his son Robert Puccio, Jr. He will be fondly remembered by his sisters Carolyn Puccio and Mary Puccio and her husband Dave Keim, his daughter Elizabeth Puccio Nakamura and son-in-law Dean, his son Thomas Puccio, his grandchildren, Jennifer, Julia and Jane Nakamura, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral services in memory of Robert Puccio will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St Jude's Catholic Church, 32032 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA 91361. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 PM. Interment will immediately follow the services at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, CA. Memorial donations in memory of Robert can be made to The Prostate Cancer Foundation and The .
Published in Ventura County Star on June 18, 2019