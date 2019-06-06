|
Robert Francis "Bob" Ryan
Camarillo - Robert Francis "Bob" Ryan died at his long time Camarillo home on May 10, 2019. Bob was 90 years old. One of John and Mollie Ryan's five children, Bob was born in San Francisco. He was raised along the route of the San Francisco Hetch Hetchy aqueduct project where his father was a senior engineer during its construction, including Camp Mather in Yosemite and Modesto.
Bob was a lifeguard and member of the swim teams at the San Francisco Olympic Club and City College. He graduated from U.C. Berkeley in 1952 where he was a member of Delta Upsilon. He married his college sweetheart, the former Dolores Misuraca, who was the sister of his swim teammate Richard Misuraca. After graduating from CAL, Bob joined the Union Oil Company and held company executive posts in the Bay Area, Southern California, Washington state and Montana. He ended his corporate career as president of Harbor Service Stations, a Union Oil subsidiary with more than fifty stations. Bob and Dolores had two children, Gregory and Catherine, and ultimately settled in Camarillo in 1972.
After leaving Union Oil, Bob pursued his entrepreneurial spirit and owned several of his own service stations and wholesale gasoline distributors. He also engaged in farming, trucking, and real estate development. He and his partner Donald Krock established KR Equities, a real estate investment firm in 1993.
Long time members of the Las Posas Country Club, Bob and Dolores had a passion for golf and won several tournaments. Even after losing his sight to diabetes, Bob continued to frequent the LPCC clubhouse to follow his favorite sport. Bob and Dolores traveled extensively with LPCC members Al and Dorothy Stacey including trips to Europe, Asia and Turkey. Bob enjoyed visiting new places and would also travel with Greg on his on's business trips overseas.
After more than 65 years of marriage, Dolores Ryan passed away in 2018. Bob and his late wife are survived by their two children, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Rd., Camarillo. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 6 to June 8, 2019