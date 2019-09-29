|
|
Robert Haessly Byrnes
Thousand Oaks - Robert Haessly Byrnes entered eternal rest on September 17, 2019. He was a long time resident of Ventura County having lived in Thousand Oaks since 1969.
Bob was born on September 22, 1923 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Bob enlisted and United States Air Force in 1942 at 18 1/2 years old and served as an instructor pilot and B-29 flight engineer through 1943.
He then attended University of Wisconsin and graduated in 1950 with a BA in Economics and English.
Upon graduation, was employed by Capital Airlines, North Central Airlines, which became Republic Airlines. He was Captain Byrnes from 1951 until his retirement at 58, in 1981.
Music was a huge part of his life from an early age. Singing and playing the trumpet from age 3 with his mother at school events in East Troy. A talented Tenor, he continued his singing in pubs in Camarillo, then extensively during his 13 years at University Village Thousand Oaks. Bob was a "scratch" golfer throughout his life, playing in and winning many tournaments and belonged to Las Posas Country Club in Camarillo, for many years. He was an Award winning writer, as editor of "The Ungarbled Word" for Republic Airlines for many years. Art and portrait sketching were one of his hidden talents discovered in his retirement years.
His grandchildren and great grandchildren were an important and joyous part of his life and he was able to travel to visit them often, as well as enjoying their many visits to see him in Thousand Oaks.
The eldest of three children, Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Henry Byrnes and Mary Evangeline Haessly Byrnes; his beloved son, Michael Dennis Byrnes; and most recently his loving sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Byrnes Evans.
He is survived by his youngest sister Julie Byrnes Enslow of Milwaukee, WI; Mary Elder Byrnes of Fresno; eldest daughter Patricia Byrnes Dexter of Mill Valley, husband David Dexter; middle daughter Barbara Byrnes Damschen of Fresno, husband Don Damschen; youngest son Robert K. Byrnes of Simi Valley, partner Karen Schmitt; grandchildren Carolyn Damschen Wise of Washington DC, Robert Arthur Damschen of Arlington VA, Kathryn Damschen Seah of Pasadena, John Dexter of Mill Valley, James Dexter of Mill Valley; Great-grandchildren Claire Kathryn Wise and Owen Robert Damschen; longtime friends Carol Lindberg of Ventura and Mariana Becker of Thousand Oaks.
A celebration of his life will be University Village Thousand Oaks, Saturday, October 5 from 3 to 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Habitat For Humanity or Thousand Oaks Junior Golf.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019