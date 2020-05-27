Robert J. GarofaloThousand Oaks - Robert J. Garofalo,84, of Thousand Oaks, Ca passed away on May 10, 2020 following a lengthy illness, with his wife Betsy, of 44 years, by his side. Originally from Philadelphia, Pa, he leaves behind his brother Saverio Alfred (Al) Garofalo, sister in-law Monica Garofalo, his dear cousin Leonora Ricciadelli and many very special nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the team at Vitas Hospice...RonnieJean, Jason, Edgar, Denise and Yelda. You made him feel so special!