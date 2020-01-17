|
Robert J. Hernandez
Camarillo - Robert J. Hernandez, Sr., 89, of Camarillo, CA passed peacefully January 10, 2010. Bobby, as he was known to all, was born in Oxnard, CA July 16, 1930, the only child of Israel R. and Irene T (Moreira) Hernandez, and a 7th generation Californian. He lived his entire life in Camarillo except while attending San Jose State University where he graduated in 1956 with his B.A. in Business Administration. Dad loved telling the story of how Juan Camarillo had a house built behind St. Mary Magdalen chapel where he played with his dog in the garden with the canon or "rode the rope" while ringing the bell in the bell tower.
After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, he returned to Camarillo and met a cute young blond from Ventura, Joey Jones, his one and only true love. They married before leaving for San Jose and college life. Never one to be idle, dad held a job while finishing his degree and starting a family. College days brought the arrival of Mark and Bob Jr. Little sister Lynne would follow three years later after graduating and returning to Camarillo.
Dad spent many years in the banking industry finishing as VP of Marketing for Commercial and Farmers National Bank, better known in Camarillo as "Bobby's Bank". While in banking, he was very involved with fund raising for the community, served in several capacities for local and national organizations, and was influential in organizing the first "walk for lights" for ACHS.
In the early 70's along with a partner, he purchased the Hitching Post. After buying out his partner, he and mom rode the wave of Country Western and Blue Grass, enjoying the success. Another proud moment for dad during the restaurant years was telling of the time he "catered dinner to the future president of the United States". His personality and marketing skills were a perfect fit for the hospitality industry. Who doesn't remember the many golf tournaments or the "Sportsman Club" associated with the Hitching Post?
Around this time, he was appointed to the Ventura County Fair Board as a Director. During his long tenure on the board, he was instrumental in bringing concerts to the annual fair. At mother's request, one of the first bands was The Beach Boys, a favorite of hers. Dad was proud of his years volunteering at the Livestock Auction and the Lions Club parking venue. Dad was involved with the fair in some capacity for over 50 years.
As a man of many talents, following his careers in the banking and restaurant industries, he enjoyed a successful career in Real Estate for over 20 years where he continued to serve the community.
Dad was a member of the Camarillo Lions Club for over 60 years. During his tenure, he served in many capacities on the board. While president of the club in the mid-sixties, he traveled to Japan with mom and grandma to represent the "Big Red One" at the International Convention. This began a love of travel all over the world. Dad and mom loved traveling to Great Britain so much, he held a membership at St. Andrews Golf Club and enjoyed when he could play the "big 3" while visiting.
After his wife and family, he was proudest of his title as "rancher" having orange groves in the Central Valley. During his later years when he was unable to drive himself, we children had a tradition of taking him to Exeter Ca to walk the groves picking fresh oranges to bring back to share and stopping for a Basque lunch in Bakersfield. He was the consummate family man taking great pride in his children, sons Mark and Bob Jr., and "daddy's little girl" Lynne (Rodney) Wickham, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "GG Bob". Dad can be remembered for a life well lived and will be dearly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests making a donation to the Ventura County Animal Shelter in Camarillo or the Camarillo Historical Society.
A Rosary will be held on Mon, Feb 3rd at 7:00 pm at St. Mary Magdalen Chapel: 2532 Ventura Blvd in Camarillo. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tues, Feb 4th at 10:00 am, also at St. Mary Magdalen Chapel, with interment to follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park: 2052 Howard Rd in Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020