Robert J. Raab, Jr.
Thousand Oaks - Robert J. Raab, Jr., an accomplished finance executive and father of five, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where he had been a regular patient in the years following a stroke he had in 2007. He was 70 years old.
Robert was born in Boston, MA, on July 15, 1949. He grew up in the La Puente and Hacienda Heights areas of Southern California and graduated from Bishop Amat High School in 1967.
Robert received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Santa Clara University and went on to receive his Masters of Science in Finance from UCLA. While there, he pursued his PhD and simultaneously climbed the corporate ladder at Wilshire Associates before dropping out to focus exclusively on his career (though he often joked he was just one dissertation away from his doctorate). His educational bets paid off, though. Robert quickly rose to be Sr. Vice President and stayed with the company for 30+ years.
After Robert married his college sweetheart, Kathleen Anderson Raab, the two raised their children in Westlake Village, where they actively supported St. Jude The Apostle School, Crespi Carmelite High School, Oaks Christian High School, and Villanova Preparatory School.
"Bob," as he was known to his friends, was well-regarded in the community for his tremendous generosity and giving spirit. He also had a contagious laugh, and loved to travel, golf, ski, and dine out. He was a frequent diner at local Italian and sushi restaurants in Westlake Village, where he spent the majority of his adult life.
Robert is now reunited with his younger brother Michael Raab, father Robert J. Raab, Sr., mother, Frances Raab, and son, Brian Raab, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his four children, Meghan (31), Colleen (28), Sophia (20), and Jason (17).
A celebration of Robert's life will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park. The memorial begins at 2:00 p.m., following a viewing from 12:00-2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Robert's name to the Proxy Parent Foundation, 17602 Seventeenth St., #102-240, Tustin, CA 92780. (www.proxyparentfoundation.org)
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019