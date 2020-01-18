|
|
Robert "Bob" James Hindle
December 31, 1924 - December 31, 2019
Bob Hindle, beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on his 95th birthday in Camarillo, California.
He was born in Seattle, Washington to Helen and Stuart Hindle and raised from infancy in the Los Angeles area along with his younger brother Bill. Bob graduated from Beverly Hills High School and obtained a B.S. degree in Geology at U.C.L.A. in 1947. In college, he served as chapter president of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
After college graduation, Bob began his career as a petroleum geologist and worked for the Barnsdall Oil, Sun Ray, Sun Ray DX, and Sun Oil companies before he retired at the age of 62. He then established the geologic consulting firm of The Hindle Enterprises and was part of the Ventura Basin Study Group. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists for over 70 years.
Bob started his own family when he married the love of his life, Marilyn Louise Carlson, on August 2, 1952 in Los Angeles, California. Their family grew to include three children - Nancy, Tacy and Jim. He passed on his love of Broadway musicals to all of them but was the only one who had a life-long passion for stamp and coin collecting. In addition to Los Angeles, Bob and Marilyn and their young family lived in Santa Maria, California, Casper, Wyoming and Denver, Colorado before settling in Camarillo, California in 1963 where he and Marilyn remained for the rest of their lives. Over the 50 years they lived there, they developed many wonderful friendships and enjoyed playing golf and socializing at Las Posas Country Club.
Following his retirement, Bob and Marilyn traveled extensively throughout the world and acted as gracious hosts to family and friends for over 30 years at their vacation home in Avila Beach, California. They were enthusiastic fans at their three grandsons' sporting events from elementary school through college.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn Hindle. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Bill Hindle (Susan), his children, Nancy Hindle-Katel (Ken), Tacy Hindle (Peter Rosenberg), and Jim Hindle (Kim, deceased), his grandsons, Dr. Will Hindle-Katel, Brendan Hindle (Abigail), Parker Hindle and his great-grandson, Harlan Hindle.
The family plans to hold a celebration of his life at a later date. They request that those who wish to make a memorial donation in his name do so to his parish church, St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Camarillo, California.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 26, 2020