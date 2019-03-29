|
Robert James Mahan
Ventura, CA
September 22, 1935 - March 26, 2019
Bob Mahan was born in Riverside, California on September 22, 1935. He grew up in Sanger, California where he developed a deep love for the mountains and the outdoors. In his teen years, he moved to Ventura, where he would reside for the rest of his life, graduating from Ventura High School and Ventura College.
He started his career as a Volkswagen and Porsche mechanic and served in the Army from 1959-1961. In the mid-1960s, he started working with his father at Taylor's Steel and Welding. He grew the business and eventually came to run it until he semi-retired a few years ago.
Bob joined the newly-formed Boy Scout Troop 119 in Montalvo as a teenager and re-engaged with the troop in the 1970s when his son David joined. He served as an Outdoor Chairman for over 40 years, leading hundreds of scouts on countless hikes and expeditions. One of his greatest joys was the annual 50-mile hike he did with the troop for 30 years.
He was an active member of several community organizations aligned to his interest in all
things mechanical, including Topa Topa Flywheelers and the local Early Ford V-8 Club. He volunteered regularly at Goleta Valley RR and the South Coast Railroad Museum, giving rides on his scale-model live steam locomotive and railway speeder car, and at many farm-focused school and community events where he would supply tractor rides and demonstrate working vintage farm machinery.
He is survived by Frances, his wife of 63 years, his sister Cecelia Rice, daughters Lynda Von Rader (married to Tim) and Barbara Winters (married to Vince), and his son David (married to Laurie). He will also be lovingly remembered by his 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He maintained lifelong friendships with his high school friends from Montalvo, notably George McGill and Bill Harris. The trio continued their adventures well into their later years.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019