|
|
Robert (Bob) James Oskey
Camarillo - Robert (Bob) James Oskey peacefully passed away on January 30, 2020, at the age of 78. Bob was born and raised in Appleton, Wisconsin by his parents, Alexander James Oskey and Florence Marie Eckes. Bob moved to Southern California in the 1960's and had been residing in Camarillo for the past 25 years.
Bob was in the United States Army from 1964-1966, 25th Infantry Division, and proudly served during the Vietnam War. Bob was a wonderful father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family never missing a sporting event or performance. He loved gardening, classic cars, rock and roll music, and was always up for a good prank or joke. He frequented the Burger Barn in recent years spending his mornings enjoying a cup of coffee and good laughs with his friends: Frank Catapano, Frank Braun, Bob Sepulveda, and Tony Campbell.
Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Maureen, daughters: Katie Oskey Gallo (Paul), Christina Franco (Ulises), and Jennifer Wilson (Manny), six grandchildren: Nicole, Nathan and Mikayla Wilson, Victoria Belk, and Madison and Kelsey Gallo, brother, Don Oskey, and many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his sisters Janice Becher and Shirley Rohde. Services will be held at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 1075 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo on Wednesday, February 5, at 11:00 AM.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020