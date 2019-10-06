|
Robert John Bull
Fort Collins, CO - Robert John Bull, 87, died on September 30, 2019 at Windsong at Rock Creek Memory Care after a four year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born on January 2, 1932, in Sparta, Michigan, to Kathleen Anna Ingram and Frank Lees Bull.
Watching his father work as the town doctor John developed a passion for medicine. He graduated from Sparta High School in 1949. He graduated from Albion College in 1953, and went on to study medicine at the University of Michigan, graduating in 1957. John served as a Captain and General Surgeon in the USAF from 1957 to 1960. He was stationed at Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino, Calif. After two years as a general surgeon and three years on the urology staff at the University of Kansas, John went into private practice at Channel Islands Urology in Oxnard, Calif. He practiced for 33 years and retired in 1993 to Northern Michigan.
While working at St. John's Hospital in Oxnard Calif. John met and married Jayne MacGregor. They were happily married for 20 years. They shared many adventures and traveled the world together.
John was a loving and dedicated father to his three children. He was also an avid traveler. He brought the world to his family, leading them to sites from the Serengeti to the ruins of Pompeii.
John was continuously involved in professional and community organizations. He served as Chief of Staff at St. John's Hospital and as Chief of Surgery at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. John loved his Northern Michigan community and continued to give back even in retirement. He was president of the Rotary Club of Suttons Bay-Leelanau County and was named a Paul Harris Fellow. John enjoyed teaching school children on the Inland Seas Schoolship and also served on the board of the Education Association. He was an active member of The Leelanau Conservancy as a trail steward and docent. John was a member of The Economic Club of Traverse City and a volunteer at Munson Medical Center. Through VOSH International and Lions Club of Traverse City, John traveled to Honduras to deliver glasses and eye care to those in need.
John is survived by his children, Kelly Rimar and her husband Brian Rimar, of Fort Collins, Colo., Sean Bull of Seattle, Wash., and Greg Bull and his wife Julie Watson, of San Diego, Calif. He is also survived by grandchildren Fiona Bull, Adam Rimar, Aaron Rimar and Anika Bull.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Jayne Bull, his sisters Kathryn Richmond and Barbara Mackinnon.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the http://act.alz.org/goto/RJohn_Bull The family of John Bull wishes to thank Suncrest Hospice of Fort Collins and Windsong Memory Care for their help.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019