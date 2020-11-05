Robert John (Bobby) MartinezOxnard - Robert John Martinez (Bobby) age 72, was called home on October 26, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. His beloved wife and daughter were at his side.Bobby was born on September 15, 1948 in Brawley, CA to Gene and Josie C. Martinez. He was the youngest of 3 children. As a young boy, he grew up in El Rio, CA. He attended Santa Clara Elementary School in Oxnard where he was an alter boy. Bobby eventually graduated from Santa Clara High School in 1966 where he played high school baseball and football under the prominent Coach Cvijanovich. Bobby's paternal grandparents, Jesus and Jesusita Martinez owned and operated The Martinez Shopping Center in El Rio. Bobby's grandparents had 18 children so he grew up among a very large family. For over 40 years, the Martinez men ran the family business. It was during these years under the mentorship of his father and his uncles, Ray, Frank, and Freddie, that he learned his trade as a meat cutter. Bobby's family instilled a strong work ethic within him that followed throughout his life. His charasmatic, kind and fun loving personality helped him excel in his profession. He then went on to work for Ralph's Grocery in Westlake, CA as Meat Dept Manager, eventually retiring after 25 years. It was during these years that he met the love of his life, Margie. Bobby was a devoted husband. He and Margie shared 33 beautiful years together.Bobby had a passion for gardening and enjoyed traveling. His favorite sports team were the LA Dodgers and Lakers. He delighted in spending time with his grandson's Joseph and Romeo, attending sports events, bike riding, playing basketball and baseball. Bobby was a loving father and grandfather. His love of God was undeniably the most important thing in his life, as he was a devout Christian. He enjoyed posting daily inspirational bible scriptures which strengthened his love for the Lord.Bobby is survived by his wife, Margie Martinez, his siblings: Gene Martinez Jr. and Marie Aguirre(husband Peter), his children: Josie A Martinez, Robert J. Martinez Jr, Mark Martinez (wife Enjoli), and Matthew Martinez (wife Celeste), grandchildren: Joseph, Romeo, Elize, Marley, Paige, Charles, and Jack. He is also survived by many neices, nephews, uncles and aunts.He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Josie and Gene Martinez and his nephew Deputy Peter John Aguirre Jr.A special thank you to Dr. Larsen-UCLA Medical Center, Dr. Masiello- Oncology and his assisant Robin Marquez (Bobby's neice), Dr. Pleitez, MD., the CCU staff at St. John's Regional Hospital and the Healthwise Home Care Solutions Team.We would also like to thank Peter Martinez, Bobby's nephew, who was like a son to him. Thank you for all the help, love and support, God bless.Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private.