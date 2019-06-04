Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA
Vigil
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Ventura, CA
Robert John Ziegler

Ventura - Our beloved Robert "Bob" was born in Los Angeles, CA on July 22, 1926 the eldest of three children, and went to his eternal reward on May 28, 2019 after a sudden brief illness.

He grew up in Los Angeles, CA and graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1944. Bob enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served for the duration of WWII, maintaining aircraft to be sent overseas. Bob worked for many companies as a Maintenance Mechanic and was a life-long Californian. At the age of 30, Bob married his sweetheart, Mary "Liz" Martinez on August 18, 1956 at St. Emydius Catholic Church, San Francisco. Bob and Mary raised their five children in the San Fernando Valley, and in 1978 moved to Ventura where Bob worked for Gaiser Tool Co. and retired in 1988. After his retirement, Bob enjoyed tinkering on his autos and loved caring for his wife during her lengthy illness.

He is survived by his five children, John (Melissa), Neva M., Stanley (Julie), Stephen (Cheryl) and Mary E.; his nine grandchildren; his younger siblings, Kathryn Parry and James A. Ziegler Sr., and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff of Community Memorial Hospital for their loving care of Bob during his sudden health crisis and passing. Our blessed soul Bob was loved deeply and will be greatly missed by all.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours to be held Mon. June 3rd from 5-7pm in the Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home, Ventura, vigil prayers will follow at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Tues. June 4th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ventura with a reception to follow. A private graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City. In lieu of flowers please make a mass offering or a donation to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church or school, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 4, 2019
