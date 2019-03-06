|
|
Dr. Robert L. Gray
Simi Valley, CA
On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Dr. Robert L. Gray, loving husband, and father of two sons, passed away in Simi Valley, CA at the age of 80.
Dr. Gray was born on March 23, 1938 in Indianapolis, IN to Lee and Margaret Gray. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Southern California (USC) and his Doctorate Degree (Urology) from Indianapolis University. He practiced medicine for 46 years (U.S. Army, teaching at USC, Los Angeles County Hospital, Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center (37 years), Thousand Oaks Surgical Hospital and Southern California Stone Center in Encino, CA).
Dr. Gray had a passion for his profession and was a very compassionate person with his patients and friends. In addition to his love for the people in his life, he had an appreciation for art and especially enjoyed college football, specifically the USC Trojans! Although he and Ana were widely traveled, Robert had his favorites. They visited Hawaii several times a year and made countless precious memories skiing the slopes of Mammoth. Either of these places could be considered Robert's second home.
Dr. Gray is survived by his wife, Ana Gray; two sons, Roman and Derek Gray (Ruth); two grandchildren, Jisel and Tristan Gray; a niece and several nephews; and several cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 8th at 2pm in the Chapel of the Hills at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, CA, followed by interment and a reception at the same location.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 6, 2019