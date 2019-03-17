|
|
Robert (Bob) L. Hislar
Santa Monica, CA
Robert (Bob) L. Hislar, passed unexpectedly at his home in Lewiston Idaho on March 5, 2019. Bob was 74 years old.
Bob was born on December 11, 1944 in Santa Monica, CA to John Wesley and Nioma Hislar.
Bob graduated from Pasadena Nazarene College (Point Loma Nazarene University) with a Bachelor's degree in 1968 and a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling in 1972. A few years later, while teaching English at Duarte High School, he was called into full time Pastoral Ministry. Bob attended Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City MO, and graduated with honors and received his degree in Masters of Divinity. He loved the life that God called him to, and his wife DeAnn Hislar of 54 years.
Bob pastored in Lancaster CA at the Valley View Church of the Nazarene for 12 years and then pastored the Camarillo Church of the Nazarene for 26 years. Bob retired in 2015 after over 38 years in full time ministry. Bob and DeAnn then moved to Lewiston ID. Even in retirement Bob continued to feel the call of the Lord to his ministry. Bob joined TIPS (Transitional Interim Pastoral Services) and was an interim Pastor in Grangeville ID, Freeport Ill, and most recently Connell WA.
Bob was a devoted husband, father and Grandfather. He is survived by his wife, four children, 2 daughter-in-law, son-in-law, 6 grandchildren, his brother and 3 sisters.
Bob was loved and admired by his family and so many friends. While we will all miss him greatly we rejoice with him as he enters the presence of his heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Colossians 1:27b "?the glorious riches of this mystery, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory."
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2:00pm, at the Lewiston 1st Church of the Nazarene in Idaho.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, 2:00pm at the Camarillo Church of the Nazarene in California.
In honor of Bob's exemplary life in ministry, in lieu of flowers, contributions received will sponsor Nazarene Theological Seminary students education for ministry. Please remit to First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 8th St. Lewiston, ID 83501, designated Bob Hislar Memorial.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019