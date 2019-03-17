Services
Charles Carroll Funeral Home
15 Teloma Drive
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 642-8134
For more information about
Robert Collins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee "Bob" Collins


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Lee "Bob" Collins Obituary
Robert "Bob" Lee Collins

Ojai, CA

Robert "Bob" Lee Collins passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 6th, 2019 at his ranch home in Ojai, California. Born December 22, 1947, in Long Beach, CA. He was the son of Ethel August Pollnow Collins and Leonard Collins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Salcedo, and his son Claudio Collins.

When Bob was young, his family moved to Washington State where he attended a Catholic boarding school in British Columbia, Canada. The family returned to California when he was nine years old to reside in Ventura, CA where he graduated from Ventura High School.

At a young age, Bob's father passed and his brother-in-law Elias Olmos became a mentor and father figure to him. Bob worked alongside him in construction for many years which guided his future career. He was a bright student and graduated a year ahead of his class at the age of 17. He went on to attend college at the California State University Northridge (CSUN) and obtained a bachelors degree in political science.

He met his wife Maria Gloria, of forty-three years at a young adult dance put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Pasadena, California. Not long afterward they were married in 1977. Bob and Gloria resided most of their married life in Ojai, California where they raised their family. Bob started his company Collins Concrete which served the needs of many patrons around Ventura County. He also owned an operated a horse ranch in Ojai for over 20 years where his family still resides.

Bob is survived by his sister Beverly Olmos, wife Maria Gloria Collins, his daughter Abigail Collins, Grandson Housten Auer, Nieces and nephews Kathy, Mary, Michael, and Roger. And two stepsons Berne and Shane Harris, and three step-grandchildren.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019
