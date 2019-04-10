|
|
Robert LeFevre Hutten
Thousand Oaks, CA
On Saturday, April 6 2019, Robert LeFevre Hutten, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 83.
He received a B.A. degree in 1957 from the State University of Iowa where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Air Force.
He graduated Air Force pilot training in April 1959 and his primary aircraft were the F-100 Super Sabre and the F-4 Phantom II. He flew 122 combat missions over Vietnam where he became a highly decorated combat pilot. For his meritorious service in the air war, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, The Air Medal with 12 Oak Leaf Clusters, The Bronze Star and the Air Force Commendation Medal. He was honorably discharged from active duty Air Force in 1970 and then joined the California Air National Guard where he flew the C-130 Hercules until he finally retired from the military as a Brigadier General in 1983. In 1969, he became a pilot for Continental Airlines where he flew the DC-9, Boeing 707, 727 and 737 until his retirement in Oct, 2001.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Rob, Mark, Michael and Brian; seven grandchildren; brother Bill; and cousin Dan Danreiter of Sterling, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 101 E. Wilbur Rd., Thousand Oaks. Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, 155 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 1380 Fitzgerald Rd., Simi Valley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019