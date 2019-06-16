|
|
Robert "Bob" Leroy Gzyl
Camarillo - Robert "Bob" Leroy Gzyl passed away on May 30, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 10, 1935 to parents Roman and Viola Gzyl. He grew up in the city of Hamtramck with his older brother Theodore and younger sister Nancy.
He began developing his love of music in the third grade when he began saxophone lessons. He also learned the clarinet. He continued to play for many years, including in polka bands for weddings.
In grade school he and his buddies played softball and ice hockey. His high school years were filled with football, music and jobs such as at the local meat market. He enjoyed playing pool and was quite accomplished.
Bob joined the Army from 1954-1956, at the end of the Korean War. Upon his return to Hamtramck he worked for the telephone company while attending Wayne State University to earn an A. A. degree and a certificate at the Electronics Institute. There he learned the skills that would allow him to be a part of the very early years of computers. He was a technician at the Blue Cross building in Detroit, where one computer occupied an entire floor. He went on to work at many tech companies, such as Data Products, Ampex, Honeywell, Pertec, Tandon Corporation, FutureNet/Data IO, Truvel and others. He also enjoyed a very successful career in trade show registration management. One of his favorite jobs in later years was at Arizona Helicopter Adventures in Sedona.
Bob decided to leave Michigan in 1960. When he went to the train station the clerk asked him where he was going. He said "heads - Florida, tails - California." Tails it was so he moved to southern California. In 1962 he married Elaine Thilgen. They had three children, Robert, Tracy and Mandy.
His favorite sports were golf and bowling. He participated in various company golf and bowling leagues, including at Tandon where his team won several first place trophies.
While at Tandon Bob also met his future wife. Barbara and Bob were married in September 1989 and he then became step father to Jody and Kevin.
Bob was forced to retire in 1999 due to continuing heart failure, but in 2002 he received the miracle of a heart transplant. This was the start of an amazing 17 years of extra life and he and his family did their best to enjoy every day.
Bob's sense of humor followed him everywhere. It got him through challenging times and made life much more fun. One of his favorite sayings was "God, it's good to be here!" Nothing made him happier than spending time with all of his children, grandchildren and extended family.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Richard and daughter Tracy.
Bob is survived by his wife Barbara; brother Ted and wife Marian; sister Nancy and husband Don; son Robert; grandsons Robert and wife Jenea and Ryan and wife Stephanie; daughter Mandy and grandson Stephen; step daughter Jody, husband Adam and grandsons Zachary and Joshua; step son Kevin, wife Clarissa and grandchildren Tyler and the twins, Atlas and Athena; and many favorite nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 3:00 p.m. at the Camarillo Springs Country Club Village clubhouse located at 801 Camarillo Springs Road. Please wear colorful clothes because Bob was a very colorful guy.
Memorial donations may be made to Donate Life at donatelife.net/robert-g zyl. Or they can be mailed to the following address with Robert Gzyl in the memo section.
Donate Life America
701 E. Byrd Street
16th Floor Richmond, VA 23219
Published in Ventura County Star on June 16, 2019