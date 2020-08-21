Robert "Bobby, Bob" LloydVentura - Robert Lloyd (Bobby, Bob) 82 years old passed away on August 13, 2020, with his daughter Mandy by his side. Bob was born in Maricopa, Ca. He attended Maricopa High School where he lettered in Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Track. Bob moved to Ventura, Ca where he met and married the love of his life Cheryl Lynn Lloyd and they raised their family.Bob had a lifelong career in the oilfields. He worked for Continental Emsco and Trico before he ventured out on his own and started his Company Production Tool Specialties in 1991, in Ventura. His biggest passion besides his family was his business. Bob loved what he did and it was apparent in his dedication. Bob made many lasting relationships in the oil industry and was a revered businessman. Bob liked to say I can fix anything but a broken heart. He made a great impact on many people in the oil patch.Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and gardening. He took his beloved dog Jake with him everywhere he went. He retired to his home in Utah with his beloved wife Cheryl Lloyd and his grandson Roderick Tepesano (RJ) whom they raised together. In his pass time he liked to watch his garden grow and teach his grandson to fish and ride dirt bikes. Missing their family, they moved back to Ventura to spend the rest of their retirement.Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Bob is survived by his wife of 36 years Cheryl Lloyd, Son Raymel Lloyd, daughter in law Jodi Lloyd, daughters, Jackie Allen, Mandy Gaddie, son in law William Gaddie, siblings Arlene Davis, Mike Lloyd, Mary Hall, Nephew Donnie Lloyd, grandchildren, Travis, Amber, Nick, Raylene, Michael, Cody, Rj, Kaitlynn, Gage, William, Abigail, McKenzie, and Sophia, and 7 great grandchildren.Bob was proceeded in death by his brother Donald Lloyd, Sister Marsha Blakely, Sons, Melvin Lloyd, Jeff Lloyd, daughter Jennifer Quaid.We will Honor Bob on Thursday August 27th at 12:30 PM at Carpinteria Cemetery District, 1501 Cravens Lane, Carpinteria Where he will be laid to rest. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Leukemia Research Foundation in honor of his beloved son Melvin.