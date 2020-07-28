Robert Lutz



(1/2/34) to 7/26/20



Robert (Bob) passed on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Bob was born to Martin and Ella Lutz in Dundy County, Nebraska on January 2, 1934. He was the sixth of eight children. He attended a one room schoolhouse in his formative years and contracted polio as a child. Bob worked hard to regain the use of his legs and with the help of his family achieved full recovery, enjoying playing basketball in school. He graduated from Parks High School in 1951.



Bob met his wife of 67 years, Donna, through various high school events, and they married in 1953. Bob and Donna owned a farm in Northern Kansas where three of their four children were born. After years of storms damaging their crops they sold everything and in 1960 moved to Paso Robles, California where other family members lived, and their fourth child was born. Bob eventually acquired a counseling position with the State of California Youth Authority.



Bob enjoyed carpentry and house painting which he did on a part-time basis as a hobby. After the Youth Authority facility in Paso Robles downsized in 1972 he moved his family to Camarillo, California where he continued working as a counselor for the Ventura School California Youth Authority until retiring in 1985.



He was truly a farmer at heart enjoying his large backyard garden, raising chickens, having an aviary and several other pets. He worked part-time for the Camarillo United Methodist Church from 1991 to 2013, helping with various projects and improvements and also volunteered at the CAT Thrift Store in Camarillo for many years by adding shelving and cabinets in the store, pouring cement and fixing many items to sell and helping with general maintenance of the thrift store. Bob could fix anything!



In 2003 both Bob and Donna were honored with the outstanding title of Camarillo Don and Doña awarded by the Pleasant Valley Historical Society in for their active volunteerism in the community. The Pleasant Valley Historical Society honors individuals who are long-time residents that have contributed to their community with extraordinary volunteering and philanthropy.



He is survived by his sister, Joan (husband Dee) from North Platte, Nebraska, four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, wife Donna, children, Terry, Joy, Kent and Joan, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Bob was generous with his time and talents and will be greatly missed by many family and friends who have known him throughout the years. Services will be with immediate family only and donations can be made to the CAT Thrift store, PO Box 891, Camarillo, California, 93011, United Methodist Church, 291 Anacapa Street, Camarillo, California 93010, American Red Cross or other charity of your choosing.









