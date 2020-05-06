|
Robert Michael Del Sesto
Robert Michael Del Sesto passed away March 27th at the age of 70 after a year-long struggle with lung cancer. Fondly known as Bobby D to friends and family, Bob was born February 16, 1950, the second son of second-generation Italian immigrants in Providence, Rhode Island. The family moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1957, where Bob graduated from Bishop Diego High School in 1967. He later attended California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where he earned a Master's Degree in Physical Education and Biology. He then moved to Australia, where he spent a year participating in a teachers' exchange program. Bob spent 23 years as a beloved teacher at Thousand Oaks High School, where he had an enormous impact on many young lives, students who looked to him for love and guidance to make it through difficult years academically and personally, and who remain grateful and devoted to him to this day. Bob loved the ocean and started surfing when he was 8 years old; an activity he was able to enjoy until the last year or so. He was also devoted to his beautiful family, daughters Alyssa and Rebecca, and wife Tammy -- as well as dear friends, Carl and Kelly Reichenberger. He also leaves behind two beloved brothers, Steven and Gerald, who both live in Providence, RI. No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life Memorial will hopefully be held sometime in the summer.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 6 to May 10, 2020