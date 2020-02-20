|
Robert "Bob" Michalec
Born in Salinas, CA. on May 3, 1947 to Martin and Ida Michalec. He attended Elementary through High School in Salinas and graduated from San Francisco State in 1969 with a BS Degree in Business. He married his high school sweetheart Sandy in 1969. They raised two sons and a daughter. The family moved to Ventura, Ca in 1983. Bob had a successful career in sales and owned his own packaging supply business. He and Sandy celebrated fifty years of marriage in 2019.
Bob loved playing golf, traveling, fishing, BBQing and spending time with family. He also enjoyed listening to Country Gospel music and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ventura.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Ida Michalec and is survived by his loving wife Sandy, his brother John, two sons Steve and Aaron and his favorite daughter Gina. Bob is also survived by his seven grandchildren; Tanner, Brooke, Braden, Sarah, Tristan, Khloey and Jax.
After a long and courageous battle with Cancer, Bob entered into his heavenly home on February 16, 2020. He passed at home surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on March 10, 2020 at 11 AM, Trinity Lutheran Church, 196 N. Ashwood Avenue in Ventura Ca.
Donations may be made in Bob Michalec's memory at www.mds-foundation.org
