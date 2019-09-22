|
|
Robert Morales
San Jose - On Friday, September 6, 2019, Robert Morales 65, of San Jose, California passed away surrounded by his Family & friends after a battle with cancer.
Robert Biff Morales was born December 21, 1953 in Santa Paula to Herminia R. Griffis and Edward G. Morales.
He was raised in Ventura, he had a great love for and played Baseball from an early age -He was an excellent Pitcher- When he was young he loved listening to The Dodger Games on the radio with his Grandpa. Later in life he shared his love of baseball & The Dodgers with his two sons and granddaughter.
Robert graduated from Buena High School in 1972. Soon after High school he moved to the San Fernando Valley where he began a new direction in his life.
Robert was a generous soul; he gave his heart to everyone who crossed his path which included the years he was involved with the NA program which he became a part of in the mid '70's and continued throughout his entire life.
In 1981, Robert met Debbie Reulman, They moved to San Jose, married and had two sons. He worked for Davey Tree for several years and then for PG&E where he retired as the Construction Gas Line Foreman.
He dedicated his life to helping others; Robert sponsored and inspired numerous people in need of support, helping them transform their lives for the better.
Robert spent the last 43 years of his life absolutely clean and sober, a victory he was extremely proud of.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Herminia Griffis, his father, Eddie G. Morales, sisters Suzi Mendoza and Lucia Morales.
He is survived by sons, Robert Mark Morales, 35, Eddie Ray Morales, 34, and The One and Only Granddaughter, Myla Rae Morales, 16 years old.
Also survived by his Second Father Alvin L Griffis, His brothers, Rocky, Mark, Joey, Jerry and Erik Morales and sisters, Carmen Perez, Lea Morales-Shadburn, Erica Hart & stepsister Donna Schreiner.
He also leaves behind a myriad of nieces, nephews and great nieces & great nephews whom he gave his whole heart and soul, always guiding, loving, and nurturing.
Graveside Service Inurnment; Friday, September 27, 2019, 11:00 AM, Bardsdale Cemetery, 1698 S. Sespe St. Fillmore, CA 93015.
Robert's Life Celebration, Saturday, September 28, 2019, Poinsettia Pavilion, 3431 Foothill Rd, Ventura, CA 93003, 12-4 PM.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 22, 2019