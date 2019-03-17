|
Robert N. Mahon Jr.
Camarillo, CA
Robert N. Mahon Jr. entered into rest on February 13th, 2019 in Camarillo, California at 70 years old. He was born on October 6th, 1948 in Camarillo, California to Verda and Robert N. Mahon Sr.
Robert lived in Camarillo, CA his whole life. Working hard as a Finish Carpenter with the The Doorman Company. He worked in his occupation for 40 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed spending his time kayaking through Lake Tahoe. He also loved watching Westerns on TV and golfing.
He is preceded in death by his mother Verda Mahon, father Robert N. Mahon Sr. and sister Patty.
He is survived by his loving wife, two sons, three daughters, 5 grandkids, 3 great-grand kids, 2 nephews, 2 nieces and his brother.
A service will be held at Skillin-Carroll Mortuary located at 738 E. Santa Paula St. in Santa Paula, California on March 23rd, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019