Robert Nason Thomas
Ventura, CA
ROBERT NASON THOMAS (Bob) age 85 of Ventura, CA, passed away on April 3, 2019 at his home in Ventura. Bob was born in Flint, Michigan to Harold and Elena Thomas on November 23, 1933. He graduated from East Jordan High School where he was an All Conference Defensive Tackle. He went on to The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, majoring in Aeronautical Engineering. After graduating with a B.S. degree in 1956, Bob left Michigan for California and a job at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). In 1972 Bob worked on a Masters in Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Davis.
In 1980, under the first administration of Governor Jerry Brown, Bob became the head of the California Wind Energy Program. His work in this role was pivotal for the development of the modern wind energy industry and he is considered by many to be the father of California wind energy. As an inventor and visionary, he pursued the perfection of wind energy technology, created and patented the Windstar Turbine and founded the Wind Harvest Company in 1975. His engineering and environmental work continued for over 40 years.
Robert Thomas is survived by his wife, Rosalind Wholden Thomas, and his sons, Dean Ashley Thomas of San Luis Obispo, CA, Glen Sheldon Thomas of Loomis, CA, Noah H. Thomas of Ventura, CA and Leif Nathaniel Thomas of Stanford, CA, and six grandchildren, Matthew Harold, Alyssa Helen, Garret Nason, Jonah H, Ellington Leon, and Etta Elena. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the League of Conservation Voters (https://www.lcv.org/ways-to-give/).
Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services to be held Monday April 8, 2019 at 12 Noon in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura. Rabbi Lisa Hochberg-Miller of Temple Beth Torah will be officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 7, 2019