Robert Nevin Hopple
Camarillo - Robert Nevin Hopple passed away February 25, 2020 at the age of 78 at his home in Camarillo surrounded by his loving family. Robert grew up in Pennsylvania, attended local schools and graduated from Gettysburg College in 1963. His college life was enriched with his Phi Gamma Delta brothers who remained life-long friends.
On a summer trip to California, Robert met his future wife Mary Cholewa. They were married in Malibu in 1965 and soon established their home in Camarillo, California. Their children Kyle and Rebecca were born there while Robert was a teacher at Channel Islands High School. Robert taught and coached at CIHS for more than 34 years.
Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary; their son Kyle and his wife Celine; their daughter Rebecca and her husband Nathan and their daughters Kendall and Sienna. He is also survived by his sister Bonnie Dingman and her husband Ray.
A memorial service will be held at Padre Serra Church, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo, March 2nd at 10:00 AM. All are welcome to an informal reception at the family home following the service. The family is grateful for the loving care Robert received from his doctors, nurses and caregivers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Assisted Home Health and Hospice Foundation, 4450 Washington St., Ste 103, Ventura, CA 93003
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020