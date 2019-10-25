|
|
Robert Ramos III
Santa Paula - Robert Ramos III was born September 27, 1985. He passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2019 at the age of 34. Robert was a construction worker for the past 16 years, he enjoyed listening to oldies.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Robert Ramos Jr and Annette Ramos, maternal grandparents Charles and Viola Shuman, paternal grandfather Robert Ramos Sr. He is survived by his daughter Emilia (Garcia) Ramos, sister Monica Lynn Ramos, brother Ryan Ramos, paternal grandmother Catalina Ramos and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral Services for Robert will be held at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 235 North Ninth Street,Santa Paula, CA on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 beginning first with a rosary at 10:00 am followed immediately with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Committal & Interment will then follow at Santa Paula Cemetery.
For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our mortuary website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Robert's name located under Recent Obituaries.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019