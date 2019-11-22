|
Robert Richard Matthews "Bob"
Robert Richard Matthews "Bob" was born on February 15, 1935 in Barren County Kentucky to Joseph V. Matthews and Lula May Carver who were also born in the same county. Bob passed away November 14, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California at 84 years old from health complications.
Bobs parents, four brothers Eddie, Earl, Elbert, Marcellus and his three sisters Geneva, Emergene and Nancy predeceased him. Bob is survived by his older sister Lula A. Matthews Payne 92 years old of LA Palma, California.
As a child Bob moved with his family from Kentucky to Pekin, Illinois, then to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and finally settling in Venice Calif. where he attended Venice High School. He enjoyed many years as a contractor and realtor.
In the mid 1950's he married Katherine Stamps and settled in the Conejo Valley. They had four children, Robert, Anthony, Suzanne and Christopher. They divorced in the 1970's.
Then Bob met his life partner in 1978, Josephine Wagner. They were together for 41 years in the Conejo Valley and enjoyed many hobbies and traveled together. Josephine has two daughters Donna Phillips and Linda MacFarlane who also live in Ventura County with their families.
Bob enjoyed many hobbies. His love for old trucks and meeting with his friends every week with the truck club "cronies" was his joy. He could tell you many stories about the "Old Conejo Valley" and the people in it. He was dedicated to the Lord and read his bibles everyday. But most of all he loved his Joey. He loved to drive her everywhere and they made many happy memories. They also enjoyed their grandchildren and great grandchildren together.
Bob will be missed by his loving family.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019