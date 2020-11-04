Robert S. Vasquez
Oxnard - Robert S. Vasquez, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather (Papa), went home to his Lord and Savior peacefully on November 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born on April 17, 1936, he grew up in Saticoy with his 14 brothers and sisters and lived most of his life in Oxnard. He spent two years in New York, stationed at Staten Island while fulfilling his military service in the U.S. Army. After his military service, he worked for the U.S. Navy at CBC Port Hueneme while raising his family with his wife Ruth, made many lifelong friends and retired after 25 years.
Robert taught his children many lessons in life by example and rarely by words. His patterns in living life and the sacrifices he made for the benefit of his family continued to be passed on through his children and grandchildren. His dedication to his work ethic was honest and forthright and the rewards that were forthcoming were well deserved for him and his family.
Robert is survived by his wife Ruth of 63 years, four children, Robert Vasquez (Anna), Steve Vasquez (Mei), Patricia Pennington (Gordon) and Felicia Rodriquez. Robert (Papa) leaves behind ten wonderful grandchildren, Christopher, Carlos, Mark, Micaela, Breanna, Vincent, Chelsea, Noah, Nicolas, Christiana and five precious great-grandchildren, Annalyn, Cooper, Joshua, Ayla and Jackson. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Epitacio Vasquez and many siblings, leaving behind his brother Louis Vasquez of Santa Paula, and his sister Frances Dominguez of Simi Valley.
Robert, our Papa, will forever live in our hearts and all our treasurable memories will keep his spirit alive.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited capacity from 2:00pm to 6:30pm on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at Santa Clara Church, 323 South E Street in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Robert's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148