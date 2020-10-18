Robert Sakamoto



Robert Sakamoto left this world peacefully on October 8 surrounded by people who loved him. Robert was born on July 18, 1934 in Pismo Beach, California to Kaichi and Taki Sakamoto, who immigrated to the United States from Japan. He was the seventh of eight children and is survived by his sister Teru. Robert was preceded in death by his sisters Aiko, Mits, Yots, and Chiyo, and brothers Frank and Gary.



Robert was a serious and responsible student at Arroyo Grande High School. The one exception was when he told his parents he was going to his Latin banquet, toga and all. Instead, Robert went to the drive-in theater with his friends. Unfortunately, the Latin teacher called Robert's mom to check in on her star student. Robert's rebellious streak was short-lived, and soon after, he graduated as salutatorian.



Robert continued his education at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, studying Electrical Engineering. He graduated in 1957 and was immediately recruited by the Naval Ordnance Laboratory in Corona. It was here that Robert established a missile laboratory test facility to evaluate vulnerability and designed several laboratory test devices. He was transferred to Point Mugu in 1971 where he remained until he retired in 1994. Over the span of his 37 year career, Robert received numerous accolades for his work in the field of electronic warfare, developing jamming and anti-jamming techniques for radars and missiles.



While living in the Tahitian apartment complex in Corona, Robert quickly became friends with three young teachers from Massachusetts. As a bachelor with limited cooking skills, he was often invited over for dinner. Of the three teachers, it was Sheila McCarthy ("Cartha" as Robert lovingly called her) that captured his heart. They were married in Springfield, Massachusetts on August 6, 1966. Their union produced three children: John, Julie and David.



In retirement, Robert and Sheila enjoyed many adventures to such places as Canada and Europe. However, Robert's long-standing fascination with the engineering of the pyramids was the reason Egypt was always on his bucket list. In 2014, Robert and Sheila, along with John and his family, were able to experience the pyramids, temples and a cruise on the Nile River. Robert was grateful to have fulfilled his lifelong dream of visiting Egypt.



Although Robert and his family were interned during WW II, this experience did not define him. Instead he will be remembered for his generosity, humility, kindness, curiosity, intellect, warm smile and laughter. Robert's greatest passion was loving and supporting his family. He answered to many names such as Bob, Bobby, Robbie, Sak, Saka, and Sako, but his most cherished name was Papa to Stefan, Colin, Ben, Mia, Liam, Ronin and Kaio. Robert's quiet and gentle nature touched many lives and he will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.



Robert is survived by his wife Sheila; sons John (Kristina) and David (Leah); daughter Julie Sakamoto Gould; his grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Robert's family would like to thank Nurse Ronna and Dr. Susan Chang for their tireless effort and support. We will always be grateful for the compassion and patience you showed to both Robert and Sheila.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cal Poly's Electrical Engineering department in Robert's name.









