Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gallaher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Scott Gallaher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Scott Gallaher Obituary
Robert Scott Gallaher

Robert Scott Gallaher, 51, passed away at home on December 31, 2019 after a 4 year, 5 months battle with colorectal cancer. We will miss him dearly. He showed us all great strength and kept a positive attitude throughout the many surgeries and chemo treatments he endured. If you asked him how he was doing his response was always "Doing the best that I can" or, "I'm fine."

Robert graduated from Oxnard High School and Ventura College. Over the past 20 years he worked in the Security Field in California and Texas, where he resided for six years. He moved back to California in May, 2018.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he had served as a deacon and worked with the men's group on many projects. He loved hiking with his friends and was always willing to help others.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Gallaher, in 1999, and his brother-in-law, James Sturgeon, in 2012. He is survived by his mother, Jean Gallaher, of Oxnard, Brother Vernon and his wife Yvone of Oxnard, nephew Kevin, niece Dalena, sister Narda Sturgeon, nephew Casey, nephew Taylor, niece Christina and great niece Aubrey and many relatives across the United States.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Oxnard or to UCLA's Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation for Colorectal Cancer Research.

Robert knew that God was in charge of his life and when the time was right he would call him home. We know that he is at peace and no longer suffering. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support over the past four plus years. Special thanks to Dr. Rosenburg and his staff, and all the nurses and doctors, including those in Texas, who helped make these past years bearable. Robert lived his life to the fullest each day.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Reardon Funeral Home in Oxnard. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, January 19th at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 850 Ivywood Drive, Oxnard, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -