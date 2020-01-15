|
Robert Scott Gallaher
Robert Scott Gallaher, 51, passed away at home on December 31, 2019 after a 4 year, 5 months battle with colorectal cancer. We will miss him dearly. He showed us all great strength and kept a positive attitude throughout the many surgeries and chemo treatments he endured. If you asked him how he was doing his response was always "Doing the best that I can" or, "I'm fine."
Robert graduated from Oxnard High School and Ventura College. Over the past 20 years he worked in the Security Field in California and Texas, where he resided for six years. He moved back to California in May, 2018.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he had served as a deacon and worked with the men's group on many projects. He loved hiking with his friends and was always willing to help others.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Gallaher, in 1999, and his brother-in-law, James Sturgeon, in 2012. He is survived by his mother, Jean Gallaher, of Oxnard, Brother Vernon and his wife Yvone of Oxnard, nephew Kevin, niece Dalena, sister Narda Sturgeon, nephew Casey, nephew Taylor, niece Christina and great niece Aubrey and many relatives across the United States.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Oxnard or to UCLA's Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation for Colorectal Cancer Research.
Robert knew that God was in charge of his life and when the time was right he would call him home. We know that he is at peace and no longer suffering. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support over the past four plus years. Special thanks to Dr. Rosenburg and his staff, and all the nurses and doctors, including those in Texas, who helped make these past years bearable. Robert lived his life to the fullest each day.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Reardon Funeral Home in Oxnard. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, January 19th at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 850 Ivywood Drive, Oxnard, CA.
