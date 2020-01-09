|
Robert "Bob" Seward, Sr.
Ventura - Robert "Bob" Seward, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Ventura Veterans home surrounded by his VA friends and staff. Bob was born on October 29, 1931 in Wilmington, Delaware.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 33 years, Ann; his parents, Walter J. Sr. and Elizabeth Seward; his siblings, Walter J. Seward, Jr. and Ruth Taylor; and his stepson, Ted Higginbotham.
Bob proudly served his Country in the Air Force as an aerial photographer and is a Korean Veteran. He continued serving our Country as a Civil Service employee at the Port Hueneme Naval Base in Warehouse and Transportation for 32 years.
Bob was privileged to be chosen for the Honor Flight, Kern County, CA. This is a great honor for Veterans and he also was a member of the American Legion.
In his free time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles with his loved ones, bowling, shuffleboard, and playing poker with his buddies at the VA. He was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Ventura, CA.
Bob is survived by his children, Robert Seward, Jr, (Jing), Debby Grey and Richard Seward; daughter-in-law, Carol Higginbotham; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Graveside Services will take place at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, in Ventura, CA on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2:00 PM in Celebration of his life.
The family would like to express their Gratitude to the Ventura Veterans home for the wonderful care and friendship given to Bob for the last five years.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020