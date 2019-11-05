|
|
Robert Stephen Chadwick
Robert Stephen Chadwick died on October 28, 2019. He was 33 years old. Robert was intellectually and physically disabled from the age of 4 due to a genetic condition. He was also deaf. Robert had a great love of life and a strong spirit. He had a delightful sense of humor. He loved watching funny movies especially slapstick (Disney's "Moana" was a favorite, also Popeye). He had a wonderful smile and infectious laugh. He had a deep love of animals, and the family dog Nick was a special friend.
It truly takes a village to raise a disabled child. And Robert was blessed to have many wonderful people working with him over the years. He was in the special needs program at Moorpark Unified School District from age 10 - age 22. He then became a participant in the Arc of Ventura County Simi Valley Day Program on L.A. Ave in Simi Valley. Robert also received physical and occupational therapy at Garden Grove School in Simi Valley, plus excellent dental and medical care. And he had many loving caregivers who came to his home.
Robert is survived by his mother Cynthia, his father Richard and his brother Thomas. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 8, at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 280 Royal Avenue in Simi Valley.
The family requests that any memorials should be made to The ARC of Ventura County, 5103 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019