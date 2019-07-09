|
Robert V. Cooney
Moorpark - Robert V. Cooney, 68, was born on November 29, 1950 in Van Nuys, CA and passed away on June 13, 2019. He served on the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for nearly 30 years and was committed to protecting his country. Bob was a resident of Moorpark, CA for over 40 years and volunteered at CASA in Ventura County.
Bob is survived by his beloved, Leonora M. Cooney, sister Cheryl and three daughters - Kimberly, Jennifer, and Julia and son in law, Grady. His 5 grandchildren will miss him dearly, as he made a large impact in their lives through mentoring them in sports, travel and academics.
Services were held on June 20, 2019 at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, followed by a time of gathering at the Smoke House.
His family is deeply touched by all the love and support that has been provided to them during this difficult time.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 9, 2019