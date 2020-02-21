|
Robert W. Jones
Camarillo - Robert, or Bob to all who knew him, was an enthusiastic rock hound, golfer, bridge player, and world traveler. Born in Ferrell, PA to Tom and Evelyn Jones, Bob graduated from high school in 1942. His graduation was quickly followed by induction into the Army Air Corps in 1943. As a Staff Sargent Bob served as a B-29 Aerial Gunner during World War II flying 22 combat missions in the Pacific Theater. Recalled during the Korean War, Bob served as a Tech Sargent working on Photo Interpretation.
Upon returning from his wartime service Bob earned a degree in Geology and followed his ailing parents to California. Shortly thereafter he married Frances Jones on October 31, 1952. Bob and Frances centered their lives around their three children Tom, Janet, and Jeri, making their home in the San Fernando Valley where Bob began his career as a much-beloved science teacher at LeConte, Madison, and Sepulveda Junior High Schools. He continued his career in education as a personnel specialist for Los Angeles Unified School District. On their vacations from work Bob and Frances took many opportunities to see the country with their children, enjoying the history and natural wonders of the nation, sparking his life-long love of travel.
Their children grown, Bob and Frances finally retired to Camarillo Springs. They spent many happy years in a community they loved until the death of Frances in 2000. Bob married another Camarillo Springs resident, Dorothy Samuelson, in 2002. The two traveled the world together sharing adventures in far off lands and spending the days when home golfing, playing bridge, and enjoying family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife Dorothy, daughter Janet Franklin and son-in-law Mike Franklin, daughter Jeri Jones-Edrich, granddaughter Allison Iskenderian and her husband Rich Iskenderian, granddaughter Kelsey Edrich, and great-granddaughters Ainsley and Ashlyn Iskenderian. He is also survived by Dorothy's family, Kathleen and Randy Adams, Karen and Scott Olson, Paul and Linda Apperson, Bill and Chari Apperson, along with her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A private family service for Bob will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Conejo Memorial Park.
A public celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. Camarillo Springs Clubhouse; 6358 Irena Avenue, Camarillo, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020