Roberta Anastasia Bart



"Bobbie" Bart, 57 years old, went home to be with her Lord on October 16, 2020 after a long struggle with various health issues. Roberta Anastasia Bart was born on July 14, 1963 to her mother, Elizabeth Bart, widow of Robert Bart. Born and raised in Oxnard, Bobbie spent most of her life here, but spent a short period of time in the Whittier area after completing Barber College.



As a young child Bobbie enjoyed riding her bicycle and playing with the neighborhood kids. A tomboy at heart, she loved playing softball. Bobbie was a strong-willed child yet tenderhearted.



As a young adult she continued to play and sponsor baseball teams through her barbershop.



Bobbie had an incredible capacity to forgive others and to love others unconditionally. She was sincerely interested in others and their lives and made friends everywhere. She was fun-loving and enjoyed laughing and catching up with old friends and family. She was compassionate and encouraging. She loved her mother, her daughter, and her grandchildren very much.



She is preceded in death by her grandmother, father, and mother. She is survived by her only child, Christina, grandchildren (Brian and Abriana), siblings,(Cindy, Claire, John, Anna, Amy, Elizabeth, and Anthony) and many nieces and nephews.



A private memorial with her immediate family will be held to honor her life.









