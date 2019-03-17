|
|
Roberta L. Dodson
Camarillo, CA
Roberta Lorraine Dodson, 96, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Camarillo, California. Roberta was born on August 20, 1922, in Kansas City Missouri to Frederick and Anna Edwards. She graduated from Westport High School in Kansas City and in 1942 married John Dodson in New Orleans, Louisiana where he was serving in the United States Navy.
Roberta had a wonderful life with her husband, John, who preceded her in death in 2015. They shared 75 years of marriage together.
Roberta's joys were her beloved husband of 75 years, John, her family, her home, cooking and music. Her family cherished the joyous family gatherings with wonderful meals and "over the top" holiday decorations celebrated at "Ma" and John's house throughout the year. Roberta took special joy in the lives of her five grandchildren, each receiving boundless love and attention throughout their lives.
Roberta worked many years as an executive secretary in the aerospace industry. In her secretarial and administrative roles during the 1970's she participated in the implementation of word processing software. Her co-workers were grateful to have Roberta as their knowledgeable go-to person in the new world of computer technology.
Throughout their busy lives, Roberta and John enjoyed traveling, in particular, their trips to Mexico with family and friends. In the various places they lived and visited, Roberta and John developed a wide circle of friends and kept in contact with them throughout their lives.
Roberta is survived by daughters Carlye Rudkin (Donald) of Malibu, California and Kay Jones of San Jose, California, grandchildren Holly Rudkin of Camarillo, California, Annie Rudkin (George Lopez) of Lomita, California, Carly Jones of Prairie Village, Kansas, Evan Jones of San Francisco, California and Dana Jones of San Francisco, California.
A family celebration of Roberta's life was held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the home of Carlye and Don Rudkin. Loving wife, mother and grandmother, the memories of "Ma" will forever be cherished by her family.
Memorial donations may be made in Roberta's memory to Assisted Hospice Care, Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019